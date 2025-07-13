‘By the end of next week’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Man United transfer bombshell

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing their determined pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with talks remaining active through the weekend as the Premier League giants aim to secure a deal by the end of next week.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are progressing well, and the Red Devils are optimistic about receiving the green light in the coming days.

United’s interest in Mbeumo has grown significantly following his impressive performances in the Premier League, where he has developed into one of Brentford’s most influential players.

The attacker scored 20 Premier League goals last season and caught the attention of the biggest clubs in England.

Man United remain in talks for Bryan Mbeumo

Romano posted on X:

“Manchester United remain in active talks for Bryan Mbeumo also this weekend, hopeful to get green light by the end of next week.

The player maintains his word; he wants to join Man United, not entertaining talks with other clubs.”

What makes this potential transfer even more compelling is Mbeumo’s own stance on the situation. As reported by Romano, the Cameroon international remains fully committed to joining Man United.

The player has reportedly made it clear to his representatives and to Brentford that Old Trafford is his preferred destination. He is not entertaining discussions with other clubs, despite interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and across Europe.

Mbeumo is ready to join the Red Devils

This clear intent from Mbeumo is a major boost for United’s negotiating position, as they work to finalise terms with Brentford. While a deal has not yet been sealed, there is growing optimism within the club that an agreement could be reached before the end of next week, allowing Mbeumo to join in time for the bulk of United’s pre-season preparations.

Following the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, the Red Devils are set to make Mbeumo their next high-profile signing.

Their transfer business will continue after that with a new striker also being looked at by Amorim and his recruitment team.

