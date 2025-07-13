Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks dejected (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

He is entering the final year of his contract, and Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new deal with him. There have been rumours that Real Madrid could consider a move for him. However, it is unlikely that he will be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer.

Ideally, Liverpool should look to sell Konate this summer if he does not sign an extension. Losing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a devastating blow.

The player has turned down a Liverpool contract

That said, the defender dreams of joining the Spanish club, and he has decided to turn down a contract offer from Liverpool, which would keep him at the club until 2030. He dreams of playing for Real Madrid next season, and it seems that he will run his Liverpool down and leave on a free transfer like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ibrahim Konate wants Real Madrid move

According to a report from Fichajes, he has made his plans clear, and his decision will come as a major blow for Liverpool. He is undoubtedly a key player for the club, and he has been one of the first names on the team sheet in recent seasons.

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool replace him. The Reds won the league title last season, and they have brought in some impressive signings, but losing their key players will be a blow for them.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the defender to commit his long-term future to the club in the coming weeks. He is still only 26 and is entering the peak years of his career. He could develop into a world-class player. Liverpool should do everything in their power to keep a player of his quality at the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have looked vulnerable at the back, and they have identified Konate as an alternative to David Alaba. Signing him on a free transfer would be a masterstroke.