Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Gremio youngster Alysson Edward.

According to journalist Bruno Soares via Bolavip, Liverpool officials have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, and they could look to make a move for him in future. They view him as a future investment, and he has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

The 19-year-old is very keen on moving to Europe in future, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit and Edward would be a solid long-term acquisition. He will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to the side.

The fact that he is keen on joining a European club will be a huge boost for Liverpool as well. It will not be difficult for them to convince the player to join the club. Moving to the Premier League would be a massive challenge for him, and he will be excited to take on the opportunity.

Player keen on a move

“I do have that desire. It’s a childhood dream, like many players have – and it’s mine too,” said the attacker to GZH. “It’s also a dream to have a beautiful career here first and then live that European dream. I leave everything in God’s hands. Whether I stay here and build a great story or go there, both ways will be good.”

Liverpool could nurture Alysson Edward into a star

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the 19-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well. Regular football in England could help him improve further.

The Premier League champions need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. If they want to continue pushing for major trophies regularly. Signing a wide player would be a wise decision. Although the 19-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter for them any time soon, he could be a valuable option, especially off the bench.

