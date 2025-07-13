A general view of the Kop End as fans of Liverpool wave flags and banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club, and the Reds could look to replace him with Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

According to AS, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen on Diaz this summer. The report further claims that the Colombian looks set to change teams this summer. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

He has shown his quality in England with Liverpool, and he has the quality to do well in Germany or Spain. Diaz would be a superb addition for Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Rodrygo has not had the best of seasons with Real Madrid. He was not a regular starter for them last season. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Liverpool want Rodrygo Goes to replace Luis Diaz

AS claims that Liverpool would only move for Rodrygo if Diaz leaves the club. However, the deal will not be straightforward. They will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Brazilian has been a quality performer for Real Madrid since joining them, and he has the attributes to develop into a future star. He could be an asset for Liverpool or Arsenal if they can sign him.

Rodrygo would be a superb addition

Rodrygo has been labelled as a “special” player by the former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. With the right guidance, he could develop into a future star. Liverpool would do well to secure his signature.

Rodrygo is capable of operating as the centre forward as well as on the flanks. He will add goals, creativity and flair to the Liverpool attack. He is young enough to improve further, and he is yet to fulfil his potential.

If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a shrewd investment in the long run.