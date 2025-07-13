Goncalo Inacio of Portugal thanks the supporters in the stands. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Man United are hoping to make several signings between now and the end of the summer transfer window, and one area that could be addressed in Ruben Amorim’s defensive options. The Red Devils struggled to keep goals out last season, so it would be no surprise to see more quality brought in.

Amorim’s 3-4-3 system also requires ball-playing central defenders, so Man United will be keen to ensure that players that suit this are targeted. And those that would be especially adept are currently at Sporting CP, their manager’s former club.

Man United have been linked with a number of Sporting players in recent months – which is hardly surprising given Amorim’s links. They are about to officially miss out on Viktor Gyokeres, but they could have better luck with one of his teammates.

Man United enquire about Goncalo Inacio availability

According to A Bola, Man United are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio, and they have launched an enquiry in order to find out the conditions of a possible deal. The 23-year-old, who has 16 caps for Portugal, is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £43m (€50m).

Inacio, who has also been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, would be an ideal fit for Amorim’s system as the left-sided central defender, where there are issues due to Lisandro Martinez’s poor form over the last 6-12 months. In this regard, he is someone that Man United should be looking to sign, although any deal is likely to depend on players leaving Old Trafford first.

Man United are in the process of trying to agree a deal with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, but once that is finalised as expected, they could look to make a serious move for Inacio. £43m would be good value for money too, given his age and performance levels.