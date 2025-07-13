Premier League or nothing: Man United star makes up his mind over his next move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho’s future is becoming increasingly clear, and it’s one that appears destined to remain in England.

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine winger has made a definitive decision about his next step: he wants to stay in the Premier League this summer.

After what many consider a bittersweet chapter at Manchester United, Garnacho is preparing for the next stage of his career.

Despite moments of brilliance and flashes of his undeniable talent, the 21-year-old struggled to cement a consistent starting role under Ruben Amorim last season.

Alejandro Garnacho has no future at Man United

Particularly after the Europa League final, in which he failed to make the starting line up, his future became clear and it is one that involves him leaving the club this summer.

Now, as the Red Devils reshape their squad for the new season, Garnacho is ready to move on, but without leaving English football behind.

Romano provided the update on his X account:

“Alejandro Garnacho’s plan remains clear, he wants to continue in Premier League this summer. His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.”

Romano reports that the player’s representatives have made it clear to interested clubs that Garnacho’s priority is to continue playing in the Premier League.

Garnacho wants to remain in England

For the young winger, remaining in England is not only about comfort or familiarity, it’s about continuing to grow in one of the most competitive football environments in the world.

He believes that staying in the Premier League offers the best platform to develop further, challenge himself weekly, and remain on the radar of Argentina’s national team selectors.

While a departure from Man United signals the end of a promising but unfulfilled chapter, Garnacho’s Premier League journey may be just beginning.

Chelsea have shown interest in the past but they have already signed Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro this summer and they may have other priorities in the market at this stage.

