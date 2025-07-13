Newcastle United transfer claim made involving a staggering £100million deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer but a deal to complete the signing would be a massive financial commitment.

The Magpies are out in the market searching for options to strengthen their attack.

Following the departure of Callum Wilson from St. James’ Park this summer, Eddie Howe is looking for a new striker who can ease the burden on Alexander Isak next season.

With the Magpies involved in the Champions League next season, they need more depth in their squad and the name of Watkins has emerged as one of the options for them.

Finance expert Stefan Borson, while talking to Football Insider, has claimed that the Magpies would have to pay £50million to sign the Aston Villa striker and offer another £50million as part of his contract.

Newcastle United move for Watkins would be expensive

He told: “I think we can see that Newcastle have got a kind of £125-150million budget before selling.

“Watkins is a player you can think about buying, but we talked previously about how much he would cost overall and his age.

“It’s a £100million deal basically. It’s a £50million fee and it’s a £50million contract there or there about.

“That’s the entry price. You want to buy a proven striker, it’s a £100million commitment.”

Magpies should look for alternatives in the market

Although it is a massive financial commitment, the Magpies are in a stable position to spend that money.

They are also relying on further sales to finance their transfer funds. Howe’s team have already made a statement signing in Anthony Elanga, they are ready to spend more this summer to continue their revival.

There is no doubt about the quality that Watkins would bring to the Newcastle side but Isak would remain the team’s first choice attacker. In that case, spending so much money on a back up option like Watkins makes little sense for Howe’s team.

They need to look at a more affordable option this summer and save money to spend on other crucial areas of the squad.

