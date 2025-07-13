Report: Club could offer “exceptional” attacker in a deal to sign complete player from Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, and they could use Arda Guler in a deal to sign him. 

The 26-year-old Argentine International has been outstanding since joining Liverpool, and he’s one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has helped the club win major trophies, and it is no surprise that Real Madrid are keen on Mac Allister.

They need to replace club legend Luka Modrić, and they have identified the World Cup winner as a target. According to Fichajes, they could offer the Turkish midfielder Arda Guler in a deal to sign the player. The Turkish attacker is a phenomenal talent, but he has not had ample opportunities at the Spanish club. 

Leaving them could be ideal for him as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to accept him as part of the deal. 

Liverpool cannot afford to sell Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is an indispensable asset for Liverpool right now, and they will not want to lose him easily. Real Madrid might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. The player is unlikely to force an exit from Liverpool either. The player and his father have recently admitted that the midfielder is happy at Liverpool, and he is enjoying his time at the club. 

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. 

Real Madrid eyeing multiple Liverpool players

Real Madrid have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer, and they are thought to be keen on Ibrahima Konate as well. It seems that they are looking to raid the Premier League champions for multiple players. 

Guler could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for most teams. Jose Mourinho has previously labelled him as a player with “exceptional quality”. However, Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose their best players. 

