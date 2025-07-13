Sources: Man United & Tottenham ready to battle for midfield enforcer from Euro giants

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha’s stint in Germany may be nearing its conclusion, with the Portuguese midfielder increasingly likely to make a return to the Premier League.

After a frustrating season at Bayern Munich, the 30-year-old is no longer part of new head coach Vincent Kompany’s plans and is now open to reigniting his career in England.

Multiple Premier League clubs have stepped up their interest, with Manchester United and Tottenham both identifying Palhinha as a target to add more strength and quality to their midfield, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Man United step up interest in Joao Palhinha

Man United United have already made initial enquiries and are maintaining communication with Bayern as they juggle several transfer priorities.

However, the Red Devils initially proposed a loan arrangemen, an idea Bayern rejected without hesitation.

The German champions are only considering permanent offers and are said to value Palhinha at €30-35 million, significantly lower than the €51 million they paid to Fulham just last summer.

The Portuguese midfielder made just 25 appearances for Bayern last season.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are on the verge of entering formal negotiations, having tracked the player’s availability in recent weeks.

Palhinha to make return to Fulham?

Fulham, Palhinha’s former club, are interested in a reunion, though concerns over his salary demands and injury record may cool their pursuit.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Aston Villa have also expressed interest, further heating up the transfer race.

For Palhinha, a return to England offers both emotional appeal and a chance to rediscover the form that made him one of the Premier League’s best central midfielders a few years ago.

With Bayern keen to cash in and English suitors circling, Palhinha’s future could soon be decided.

‘By the end of next week’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Man United transfer bombshell