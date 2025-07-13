Sources: Premier League return on the horizon for midfielder as Newcastle step up interest

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher could be on the verge of a Premier League homecoming after a challenging season at Atletico Madrid.

The England international, who made a £34 million switch from Chelsea to the Spanish capital last summer, is open to returning to England in a bid to regain form, secure more regular playing time, and stay in contention Thomas Tuchel’s national team plans.

Despite making 50 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side in the 2024/25 campaign, most of Gallagher’s minutes came from the bench. While he impressed in flashes with his tireless work rate and pressing ability, he never quite nailed down a consistent starting role in Simeone’s rigid midfield system.

Atletico Madrid open to Conor Gallagher sale

According to information provided by sources close to the agent industry, CaughtOffside have learned that Atletico are not actively seeking to offload him, but would consider offers in the region of €45-50 million.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation closely. Nottingham Forest, long-time admirers of Gallagher, are yet to make a formal bid but are believed to be in internal discussions as their technical committee weighs the potential move.

Aston Villa have also entered the picture, having initiated contact with the midfielder’s representatives. Unai Emery is a fan of Gallagher’s energy and Premier League experience, which would add depth and intensity to Villa’s already competitive midfield.

Newcastle United lead the race to sign Gallagher

However, the strongest and most serious interest appears to come from Newcastle United. Manager Eddie Howe is said to be a firm admirer and envisions Gallagher as a key figure in Newcastle’s midfield revamp as they prepare for a return to European competition.

The upcoming friendly between Newcastle and Atletico Madrid on August 9 could become a key flashpoint in transfer discussions, with officials from both clubs set to be present.

The Magpies have already made moves this summer by agreeing a deal for Anthony Elanga while also targeting a new striker.

Newcastle line up £85m transfer move after Joao Pedro snub