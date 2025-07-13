Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, lifts The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Armand Lauriente this summer.

According to a report from French publication Foot Mercato, Sunderland are looking to sign the 26-year-old this summer, and they have already made advances to get the deal done.

West Ham United have tried to sign Lauriente in the past.

Sunderland need attacking depth

The French attacker was outstanding for Sassuolo last season, scoring 19 goals and picking up six assists.

He helped the Italian club secure promotion to the top flight, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Sunderland have secured promotion to the top flight, and they will look to build a team capable of staying in the Premier League.

They will not want to come back down to the Championship at the end of the season. They need quality players in order to survive in the Premier League. Signing a reliable attacker will be one of the priorities.

The 26-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Sunderland. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

Armand Lauriente asking price revealed

According to recent reports, the player could cost around €30 million. Sunderland certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and the reported asking price could prove to be a reasonable one if the player manages to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Multiple other clubs are keen on the attacker, and Sunderland should look to move quickly in order to get the deal done.

They must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to have a successful season.