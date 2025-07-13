Third time lucky? Newcastle United hope latest round of talks can seal ‘special’ signing

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are gearing up for renewed negotiations to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

According to TBR Football, both clubs are expected to reopen discussions next week as the Magpies step up their pursuit of the 22-year-old shot-stopper.

Burnley manager Scott Parker has described Trafford as a ‘special’ player and it is easy to see why. The goalkeeper conceded just 16 goals in the Championship last season.

For Newcastle, it’s not just about signing an elite keeper, it’s also about reinforcing the squad for a return to top-level competition.

Newcastle United want James Trafford this summer

Manager Eddie Howe is ready to provide Trafford with a long-term contract, as personal terms have reportedly been set since last fall.

Now the challenge lies in satisfying Burnley’s valuation, which reportedly exceeds £30 million.

Nick Pope remains an influential presence at St James’ Park but is expected to be joined by Trafford as a strong competing option.

Newcastle believe Trafford is ready to step in immediately, especially given the physicality and shot-stopping requirements in both Premier League and European competition.

Burnley are resolute in their stance; they do not need to sell-star players and are waiting patiently for an acceptable offer.

Trafford is ready to leave Burnley

Meanwhile, Newcastle are prepared to return to the negotiating table, confident that Trafford is ready to make a move to St. James’ Park.

Howe’s side have failed in their last two attempts to bring the goalkeeper to the club and they believe this time they can get it over the line.

Having already completed the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest this summer, the Magpies are ready to keep up their summer transfer business with the signing of a talented goalkeeper like Trafford.

