Burnley defender Maxime Esteve has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Clubs are keeping tabs on the defender, but the asking price is high enough to deter others from a potential move.

Tottenham are keen on securing his signature, but the asking price could be a major problem. Burnley are holding out for a fee of around £50 million.

It will be interesting to see if Burnley are willing to let the player move on for a reasonable amount of money. It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay £50 million for the defender.

Burnley set asking price

Pete O’Rourke revealed on Football Insider: “Spurs did try to sign him in the January window when he was doing so well; Burnley don’t want to lose Esteve, and they’ve put a £50million price tag on his head. “I don’t think Spurs would go near that level to try and sign Esteve, but Burnley are in a really strong position to negotiate here. “He’s under contract until 2029 and they can demand a substantial fee because of his contract – that price tag will probably scare off most clubs.”

Tottenham could use Maxime Esteve

Tottenham need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and signing the French defender could be a wise decision. Apart from his quality as a defender, he will help Tottenham grow.

Meanwhile, Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look to hold onto their key players. Esteve would be an important member of the starting lineup if he stays at the club.

Burnley will hope to survive in the top flight and establish themselves as Premier League regulars. Keeping their best players at the club could prove to be a huge boost.

Tottenham tried to sign the defender during the January transfer window as well, but they failed to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can succeed this time around.