Chelsea are now 3-0 up in the Club World Cup final (Photo by DAZN)

Chelsea are aiming to become world champions tonight, and they are very much on course to do so as they now lead 3-0 against PSG in the Club World Cup final in New York City.

Chelsea have been seen as underdogs for the match, with PSG having been all-conquering in this competition – and Europe. Their own supporters have feared the contest, but so far, there is little to be concerned about.

That’s because Enzo Maresca’s side, who have been very bright in the opening stages in New York, are now leading 3-0 against the European champions on 22 minutes.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea 2-0 up with two goals in eight minutes

Cole Palmer got his first of the evening when Nuno Mendes, who has been in outstanding form for PSG over the last 12 months, made an uncharacteristic error in allowing Malo Gusto to drive forward, and after having his shot blocked, he cut the ball back to the forward to find the far corner, just out of the reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Eight minutes after scoring Chelsea’s opener, Palmer would strike again. And again, it came down PSG’s left side, with the Englishman having been picked out on the right wing before driving inside and finishing in similar fashion to his first effort.

Joao Pedro gets Chelsea’s third just before half time

Remarkably, Chelsea have now made it 3-0 in New York. Joao Pedro scored twice in the semi-final victory over Fluminense, and he has now made it three goals in two appearances after finishing off a lovely move – where Palmer was once again involved.

It has been a simply sensational first half performance from Chelsea, who are on course to add the Club World Cup to their UEFA Conference League crown. However, they will need to beware of the inevitable backlash from PSG in the second period.