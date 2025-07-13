Chelsea lead in the Club World Cup final (Photo by DAZN)

Chelsea are aiming to become world champions tonight, and they are on course to do after scoring twice in quick succession against PSG in the Club World Cup final in New York City.

Chelsea have been seen as underdogs for the match, with PSG having been all-conquering in this competition – and Europe. Their own supporters have feared the contest, but so far, there is little to be concerned about.

That’s because Enzo Maresca’s side, who have been very bright in the opening stages in New York, are 2-0 up against the European champions on 22 minutes.

Cole Palmer fires Chelsea in front against PSG

Nuno Mendes, who has been in outstanding form for PSG over the last 12 months, made an uncharacteristic error in allowing Malo Gusto to drive forward, and after having his shot blocked, he cut the ball back to Cole Palmer to find the far corner, just out of the reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The last few months for Palmer have not been easy in front of goal, but that is a glorious moment for him. It’s his 17th of the season in all competitions – and incredibly, number 18 would follow soon after.

Palmer grabs his and Chelsea’s second on half hour mark

Eight minutes after scoring Chelsea’s opener, Palmer would strike again. And again, it has come down PSG’s left side, with the Englishman having been picked out on the right wing before driving inside and finishing in similar fashion to his first effort.

Maresca could not have asked for a better opening 30 minutes for his side, who are very much on course to become world champions. However, it is far from over, and there is bound to be backlash from Luis Enrique’s PSG side between now and the full time whistle in an hour’s time. But for now, Chelsea are relatively comfortable.