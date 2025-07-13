West Ham urged to sign player who made 65 appearances for Arsenal in Premier League

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been told to make a move for a Premier League experienced defender, following Arsenal’s departure of their Japanese full‑back, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The versatile defender has been released by Arsenal this summer and he is now looking for a new opportunity to revive his career.

Due to his constant injury problems, he made just one appearances for the North London club last season.

Mikel Arteta, unhappy with the defender’s fitness record, allowed the player to leave the club after terminating his contract.

He is now a free agent and West Ham United have been urged to take a chance on him this summer.

West Ham United need more depth in their defense

With Aaron Cresswell leaving the club, the Hammers need additions in their defensive ranks and Tomiyasu is a player who can play as a right-back, left-back and a centre-back.

Former Brentford and Leicester City boss Martin Allen has suggested the name of Tomiyasu as a potential West Ham United signing.

He told West Ham Zone:

“He’s quick, strong and looks like he’s got a great attitude.

“Again, his injury record is a problem. Last season, one of West Ham’s best players was Wan-Bissaka, so he probably wouldn’t come in as a right-back.

“I’ve seen him play as a left-back and as a centre-back at times for Arsenal, he’s very versatile.

“He’s got experience, and that’s something that has been missing, so he may be a consideration.”

Tomiyasu could be a clever addition to Potter’s team

The Japan international defender made 65 appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Tomiyasu brings Premier League experience coupled with versatility and defensive intelligence.

Manager Graham Potter is known for his flexible, dynamic tactical setups, often shifting formations mid-game to adapt to opposition.

A player like Tomiyasu would provide essential cover across the backline, allowing Potter to swap between back three and back four systems.

