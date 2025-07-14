Cristhian Mosquera is set to sign for Arsenal (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been very busy in recent weeks, and they are now about to complete another signing in this summer transfer window.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have already joined, and in the near future, it is expected that Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres will also be finalised, with deals having been reached with Chelsea and Sporting CP respectively.

And on the back of this, Arsenal have now secure another agreement – this time, it is with La Liga side Valencia.

Arsenal reach Cristhian Mosquera agreement with Valencia

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Cristhian Mosquera. The situation had been ropey due to Valencia’s unhappiness with offers that the north Londoners had presented, but they have now relented to the tune of €15m plus add-ons.

Valencia had reportedly wanted at least €20m to allow Mosquera to leave, but Arsenal have managed to offer reaching this figure. The 21-year-old, who has played 90 times for Los Che, will now be able to travel for a medical, which should take place later in the week.

Mosquera was destined to leave Valencia this summer due to only having a year left on his existing contract, and Arsenal have swooped to sign him for a reduced price. He’s very highly-rated in Spain, and he will now continue his career in the Premier League, where he will compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Maghalaes for a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

It has been a very productive few weeks for Arsenal, who are building a very strong squad ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off in a month’s time. And they are not done yet, with a new left-sided attacker also expected to arrive before the end of the summer.