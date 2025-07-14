Enzo Maresca told to replace Club World Cup winning star after impressive performance

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel has called on his former club to pursue a new elite-level goalkeeper this summer, even after Robert Sanchez’s impressive performances in the Club World Cup.

Mikel’s comments come amid ongoing debate within the Chelsea fanbase regarding the long-term suitability of Sanchez as the club’s undisputed No.1.

Despite moments of brilliance, including his recent heroics in the United States, Sanchez has faced criticism over the past two seasons for high-profile mistakes, particularly in key Premier League fixtures.

These lapses in concentration have led to doubts over his reliability at the very top level.

John Obi Mikel wants Chelsea to replace Sanchez

“I still believe we do need a top, top goalkeeper,” Obi Mikel told DAZN, as reported by The Chelsea Chronicle.

“Robert Sanchez had a brilliant game today but going into the new season with the Champions League and the Premier League I think you still need another top goalkeeper that is going to come in and compete with him. Healthy competition is important and we’ve seen that with the signing of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.”

Sanchez was a key figure in Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, keeping a clean sheet and showcasing composure in and out of possession.

His distribution and shot-stopping drew praise, particularly given the high stakes and elite opposition.

Sanchez deserves another season at Stamford Bridge

Mikel’s comments might come as a surprise to some of the fans after the brilliant performances of Sanchez.

The goalkeeper has proved himself at the top level and he deserves to get another chance to keep his place next season and prove himself.

There have been times when he has been unconvincing but a performance like that against PSG warrants a place in the team for the foreseeable future.

