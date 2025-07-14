‘This is not true’ – Fabrizio Romano ends all hope of Man United making exciting signing

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker this summer and the Red Devils have been linked with some of the biggest names in the market.

A new striker is desperately needed at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim aims to solve his team’s goal scoring issues.

They finished last season with a negative goal difference in the Premier League and both their strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, struggled to find consistency all season.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike and Ollie Watkins have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but one of them is heading towards another club, leaving Man United stranded in the race to sign him.

Man United are not in the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Man United appear to have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano refuted recent speculation linking United with the Nigeria international, stating that the Red Devils are not even in talks with Osimhen, his agents, or representatives on either side of the potential move.

He said: “Reports about Man Utd hijacking the deal of Galatasaray from Victor Osimhen, from what I’m told, this is not true.

“Osimhen is getting closer to joining Galatasaray. €75m deal. Now, Napoli have to give final approval. Galatasaray are getting closer after always being confident about signing Osimhen.

“New contacts will take place in the new week. Man Utd are not part of this story, not part of this conversation, also because Galatasaray will give Osimhen an important salary – €16m/season.

“Man Utd were never going to be at the table for those numbers in terms of salary. Forget about the hijack.”

Ruben Amorim is looking for alternatives in the market

The Premier League giants are looking at their options in the market right now but it remains to be seen which direction they will take.

Having already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and looking to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, the Red Devils are working towards solving their goal scoring issues but a proven number nine is also needed at the club this summer.

With Osimhen heading to Galatasaray and another transfer target Viktor Gyokeres heading to join their rivals Arsenal, Amorim now has a big decision to make this summer.

Despite earlier reports linking Osimhen to a move to Man United, he is now heading to Turkey where he impressed on a loan spell last season.

