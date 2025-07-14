Fabrizio Romano’s latest morning update is sure to ignite excitement among Arsenal fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the verge of finalising the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea, with the winger set to sign a long-term contract with the Gunners running until June 2030.

The deal represents one of the most high-profile intra-Premier League transfers of the summer window so far and shows Arsenal’s ambition to spend money and strengthen their squad.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea winger will complete the final stages of his medical for Arsenal today ahead of the big money move.

The official signing of the contract is expected to take place later today.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Noni Madueke

Arsenal and Chelsea had been in talks for several weeks regarding the transfer, with the two clubs eventually agreeing a deal worth around £48 million, plus an additional £4 million in potential add-ons.

The Gunners have been active this summer in making new signings. Not only are they closer to officially unveil Madueke but they have also reached an agreement with Sporting over the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Both the players are going to join Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi as new signings for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta is building his squad to challenge on all fronts next season after failing to win the Premier League and the Champions League titles last season.

They finished second in the league to Liverpool and lost the Champions League semifinal against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Madueke will add quality and depth to the Gunners squad

Madueke enjoyed a promising stint at Chelsea but found consistent game time difficult to secure amid fierce competition for places.

Arteta is believed to be a long-term admirer of Madueke’s profile, appreciating his pace and creative quality.

Madueke’s new deal will keep him at the Emirates until 2030, reflecting Arsenal’s trust in his development and their commitment to building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

An official club announcement is expected imminently as Arsenal prepare to unveil one of their marquee signings of the window.

