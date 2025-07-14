Jack Harrison could leave Leeds for the second summer in a row (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Leeds are hoping to strengthen their squad enough to have a team capable of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, but in order to have the maximum funds available to make signings, sales could also be needed.

One area that Leeds want to address this summer is their wide options. The hope is for Manor Solomon to re-sign from Tottenham, while they have also been linked with a move for Slavia Prague’s El Hadji Malick Diouf.

But there could also be outgoings in this area, and the favourite in this regard is Jack Harrison, who returned to Leeds earlier in the summer following the end of his Everton loan spell.

Leeds expected to listen to offers for Jack Harrison

As per Football Insider (via The Leeds Press), former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robison does not expect Harrison to still be at Elland Road by the end of the summer.

“I’m not sure he’s got a future at Leeds with the manager there. I think the way that the manager has been quite open to letting him go, whether it was financially or whatever the reason was in the Championship.

“Look at some of the other characters that Daniel Farke has moved out of the dressing room, and the players that he likes to work with. Jack Harrison, at 28, is still contracted at Leeds until 2028 which is surprising. Whoever’s going to come in for him, it would likely be a loan, potentially a fee involved.

“Leeds paid £10m to sign him from Man City in 2021. I don’t think they’ll get that, but somebody may take a chance for around that mark.”

A return to Everton could be possible for Harrison, given that he was regularly counted upon last season. He made 38 appearances in all competitions, and they may not be the last ones he makes in a blue jersey.