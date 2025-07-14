Yusuf Yazici could join Leeds this summer (Photo by Stuart Franklin – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Leeds are continuing efforts to build a squad that they believe can survive in the Premier League next season. Midfield reinforcements are on the agenda for the club’s sporting department, and they have now established a new target for this area.

Leeds are looking to add quality to Daniel Farke’s squad, and they have hoped to do so by signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle. However, they look to have turned their attention elsewhere after having another offer turned down, believed to be in region of £12m.

And their pursuit of an alternative has now taken them to Greece.

Leeds interested in signing Turkish international Yusuf Yazici

As reported by RMC Sport (via LeedsUnited.News), Leeds have registered their interest in Yusu Yazici. The 28-year-old is open to leaving Olympiacos after only one year at the club, during which he was reduced to only one appearance after suffering an ACL injury in October.

Yazici is set for a return to action, meaning that he would be available for Leeds upon arriving – should he make the move to Elland Road. However, patience would be required, as it will be some time before he would be at 100% match sharpness.

Yazici could be a market opportunity for Leeds, depending on how he is valued by Olympiacos. He would add quality to Farke’s squad, if his performances for Türkiye – whom he has appeared for on 45 occasions – are anything to go by.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a concrete effort to sign Yazici, but he will be one of several players that are being eyed for possible moves in the coming weeks. It’s been a productive transfer window so far, but more is needed before the start of the Premier League season next month.