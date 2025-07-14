Jean Philippe-Mateta could be on his way to Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker this summer, with Darwin Nunez expected to end his stay at Anfield. They have been linked with a number of high-profile players, including Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, but they could now be looking to sign a player that has gone under the radar in recent seasons.

Isak is Liverpool’s dream target, but with Newcastle not expected to consider offers below £150m, a deal will be tricky to pull off this summer. And they could also miss out on Ekitike, who could join Isak at St James’ Park.

Other targets have been drawn up by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, and the list includes another Premier League marksman.

Liverpool make contact with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s agents

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool are interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta, and contacts with his representatives have already taken place. The 28-year-old, who has 36 goals in his last two seasons with Crystal Palace, is considered to be an alternative target to the likes of Isak and Ekitike.

However, it could be equally difficult for Liverpool to sign Mateta compared to their other striker targets. Crystal Palace are expected to lose Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer, and should they both leave, there could be no reason to consider offers for their star striker.

Mateta, who has also attracted interest from Man United in recent months, is not the most glamorous name, but his goal record from the last couple of seasons cannot be argued with. He would surely be a very effective signing for Liverpool, should they manage to get a deal done.

But if they do, it would be no surprise to see another striker sought out. The tragic passing of Diogo Jota means that Liverpool are short on depth in that area, so there is a chance for two number nines to sign.