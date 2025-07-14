Liverpool would have to pay £86m in order to beat Arsenal to sign ‘most gifted’ star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly set an £86m (€100 million) minimum price tag for winger Rodrygo, according to AS.

The 24‑year‑old Brazilian has found himself on the fringes of Xabi Alonso’s plans, playing just 92 minutes at the Club World Cup and largely overlooked since returning from injury in April.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing his signature as soon as Real Madrid make him available.

Liverpool join Arsenal in Rodrygo race

The Gunners have been chasing the Brazilian star all summer but Liverpool have joined their Premier League rivals now in the race to sign the La Liga star.

Since joining the club from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has carved out a reputation as a versatile attacke, capable of playing on either flank or in a more central role.

Yet, under new coach Alonso, the 24-year-old has seen his minutes fluctuate. Over six matches at the Club World Cup in the United States, Rodrygo started only once.

That reduced involvement has fueled speculation that Real Madrid may be open to listening to offers for a player who remains highly prized but is no longer guaranteed regular starts.

Reds have spent heavily on new signings this summer

Having already committed a huge amount of money on new signings, Liverpool are currently assessing their options. Their interest could increase even further if Luis Diaz leaves the club amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners might appear to be leading the race at the moment to sign the Real Madrid star but Liverpool’s entry could change things.

The next few weeks will be crucial in deciding the future of the Real Madrid star with both Arsenal and Liverpool set to be involved in the race.

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham has called him ‘the most talented’ and gifted player in the club’s squad.

