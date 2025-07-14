Man United outcast rejects lucrative move to continue his career in the Premier League

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s transfer window has taken a surprising twist, as winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian side led by Cristiano Ronaldo, opting instead to stay in Europe, specifically the Premier League.

Garnacho is heading out of the club this summer after manager Ruben Amorim made it clear that the young winger is not a part of his future plans at Old Trafford.

The Argentine star is looking for a new club and interest has increased from Saudi Arabia but the player is reportedly not keen on a move to the Middle East.

He wants to continue his career at the top level and play in one of the top leagues in the world, particularly the Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported that despite discussions, Garnacho’s move to Saudi Arabia is off since the player has other desires.

“Alejandro Garnacho has rejected opportunity to pursue move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia,” wrote McGrath.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s team had initial discussions to be part of SPL title challenge but 21-year-old to prioritise Europe.

“Manchester United have allowed him to look at moves.”

Man United are looking to offload unwanted players

At just 21, Garnacho is among five high-profile players seeking moves away from Old Trafford this summer, the others being Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

The Red Devils are looking to make big changes to their squad after a disappointing 2024/25 season and sales of the above mentioned players would help them finance their new signings.

Despite the chance to join Ronaldo and take part in Saudi Arabia’s boom league, Garnacho made it clear his ambition is to remain in Europe, and he doesn’t want just anywhere, he wants to stay in the Premier League.

