Last week, Newcastle completed the signing of Anthony Elanga, and he may not be the only person to arrive from Nottingham Forest this summer.

It’s no secret that Newcastle are searching for a new sporting director, with Pau Mitchell having decided to leave his role at the end of June after only a year in the position. A number of candidates have been shortlisted by club officials at St James’ Park, and among them is a candidate from the City Ground.

Newcastle want Ross Wilson as new sporting director

As per Newcastle World, Newcastle have an interest in Ross Wilson, who is chief football officer at Nottingham Forest. The 41-year-old, who was previously at Rangers, has overseen an excellent spell at the City Ground, which has seen Nuno Espirito Santo’s side go from relegation candidates to qualifying for the Europa League.

Jason Ayto, who was previously assistant sporting director at Arsenal, is also a candidate that Newcastle are considering. He had held the main position on an interim basis after Edu’s departure, and before the arrival of Andrea Berta.

On Monday, Newcastle announced that Jack Ross, who used to manager bitter rivals Sunderland, has been promoted to a senior role in the club’s sporting department. He had previously held the position of head of strategic football partnerships, and this change is believed to be an indicator that a new sporting director will soon be arriving.

It’s an exciting time for those involved at Newcastle. Eddie Howe has an excellent squad, which is expected to be significant additions alongside Elanga. And the prospect of a new sporting director heading to St James’ Park is another thing to keep an eye on.