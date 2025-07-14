Report: Arsenal attacker makes up his mind to leave the club for a new chapter

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As Arsenal gear up for a significant summer refresh, one of Mikel Arteta’s more seasoned attackers, Leandro Trossard, has reportedly indicated he wants to leave the club this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners are making some big moves this summer. Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard have already arrived at the club while deals for striker Viktor Gyokeres and winger Noni Madueke are likely to be completed soon.

Centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is also likely to join the Gunners this summer while Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze may join the Arteta revolution at the Emirates Stadium as well.

Leandro Trossard wants to leave Arsenal this summer

With incomings already lined up, the focus would soon shift towards selling some players to generate funds as well as to make space in the squad.

Trossard recognises his role may be significantly reduced next season. He’s aware that Arsenal’s attack is evolving with fresh faces.

Despite rejecting a mid-season offer from Saudi Arabia, Trossard is now prepared to explore moves elsewhere.

Bayern Munich are the latest club to show interest in signing the Belgian winger this summer.

Trossard has been a brilliant servant for the Gunners

With just one year left on his contract now, the Gunners should start making up their mind over the future of the former Brighton man.

Throughout his tenure, Trossard proved to be a valuable squad player. He featured across the front three, on the left wing, as a false nine, and occasionally on the right. His adaptability allowed Arteta to rotate his squad during congested fixtures without a significant drop in quality.

The winger has admirers in Italy, Saudi Arabia and other European leagues this summer and now that he has decided to leave the Premier League giants, he will not be short of offers.

