Report: Arsenal eye creative spark as Gunners receive boost in playmaker chase

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, as the England international is reportedly eager to make a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder is keen on joining Mikel Arteta’s squad, motivated by the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for top honours.

Eze, who has been a brilliant performer for Crystal Palace since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, has developed into one of the Premier League’s most creative and technically gifted midfielders.

Over his four-year stint at Selhurst Park, the midfielder has made 167 appearances, contributing 40 goals and 28 assists and now he is ready to move to the Emirates Stadium to become a part of Arteta’s team.

Eberechi Eze wants to join Arsenal this summer

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“It seems like Arsenal are really going for it in the summer transfer window.

“The key for them here is that Eze is very much interest in a move to Arsenal from Palace.

“This is his opportunity to play Champions League football, play at the highest level, and be competing for honours on a regular basis.

“He had a taste of that last season with Crystal Palace when he scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Eze obviously is a confident player, he feels he can go to Arsenal and make an impact there.”

Gunners have been active in the transfer market

Arsenal, who are continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the upcoming season, have already secured the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard.

These arrivals come amid a midfield reshuffle that has seen experienced names like Jorginho and Thomas Partey depart the club.

The addition of Eze would further strengthen Arteta’s creative options as well as make a statement to their rivals that the Gunners mean business.

The player is said to believe he can thrive at Arsenal under Arteta and take his game to another level by competing for the top honours.

While Crystal Palace are likely to demand a substantial fee for one of their star players, the report indicates that Arsenal are monitoring the situation closely and may soon make an official approach.

