Sources: Barcelona place Premier League star at the top of their transfer wish-list

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona have made strengthening their attacking department a priority for the summer transfer window, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford their top target, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

However, despite the club’s admiration for the England international, who scored 11 goals last season, financial realities may force them to explore other avenues.

Sporting director Deco is reluctant to push forward with a deal for Rashford due to the potential costs involved.

Marcus Rashford is firmly on the radar of Barcelona

The 27-year-old’s market value is estimated to be around €60 million, and his salary expectations pose a significant challenge to Barcelona’s wage structure, which remains tightly restricted by La Liga’s financial fair play regulations.

Though Rashford is seen as a high-impact option who could add firepower to the squad, Deco’s concerns have stalled momentum.

In the background, both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation closely, prepared to enter the race if Rashford becomes available.

Should Rashford become unattainable, Barcelona are ready to shift their focus toward AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The Catalan giants are exploring other options as well

The Portuguese winger has a release clause of €175 million, a figure Barcelona would never pay but there is optimism that negotiations could lead to a lower fee, especially amid Milan’s ongoing uncertainty over Leao’s contract renewal.

Arsenal and Manchester City have shown interest in the past, but Barcelona believe their sporting project could sway the 26-year-old.

As a third option, Barcelona are keeping tabs on rising star Antonio Nusa. The RB Leipzig winger offers speed, versatility, and long-term value.

For a club navigating economic limitations, he represents a more affordable option. Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also keen, but Barcelona’s global pull could prove decisive.

