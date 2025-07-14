Sources: West Ham join Italian and Saudi clubs in race to sign PL proven left-back

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon has officially entered the summer transfer market as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Tottenham.

At 28, Reguilon brings a wealth of top-flight experience, having played in La Liga, the Premier League, and European competitions, making him a valuable proposition for clubs in need of depth and stability on the left flank.

He made just six appearances for Spurs last season which made it pretty clear that his future lies away from North London. The defender wanted to leave the club in January but a move away from the Premier League club did not materialise.

Italian clubs have the chance to sign Sergio Reguilon

Reguilon has already been offered to Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

While both clubs have acknowledged the opportunity, neither have committed to a deal as of yet.

AC Milan’s situation is particularly delicate, with the departure of Theo Hernández to Al-Hilal leaving a gaping hole at left-back.

Internal discussions at Milan have seen other options come to the fore, including Fran García of Real Madrid, Emerson Palmieri from West Ham United, and Fiorentina’s Fabiano Parisi.

Milan’s recruitment policy suggests they may lean toward a younger, long-term signing rather than an experienced stopgap.

Meanwhile, Premier League interest in Reguilon is building. Bournemouth, Everton, and West Ham United are all keeping close tabs on the Spaniard’s situation.

West Ham United are showing the most interest in Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon in action for Tottenham
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham appear the most enthusiastic of the three, citing his Premier League pedigree and readiness to contribute immediately as strong positives.

Beyond Europe, several Saudi Arabian clubs have also expressed interest. His availability on a free transfer reduces complications and may appeal to clubs looking to secure international-calibre talent without the need for a major transfer fee.

Despite strong interest, Reguilon remains patient. His next move will likely depend on playing time guarantees, project ambitions, and the chance to re-establish himself at the highest level.

