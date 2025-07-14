Bilal El Khannouss could join Sunderland this summer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sunderland have had a very good summer transfer window up until now, and things could soon get even better for the newly-promoted side.

Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adringa have already jetted in to the Stadium of Light, and there will be more to come. It’s been noted that the vast majority of these players are from Africa, and while this could cause problems when the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in the winter, the club is not deterred.

And that has been shown in the latest player they have taken an interest in.

Sunderland register interest in Bilal El Khannouss

According to L’Equipe (via Sunderland Echo), Sunderland are interested in signing Bilal El Khannouss. The Moroccan playmaker impressed for relegated Leicester last season, and his reward could be to stay in the Premier League.

El Khannouss, who registered three goals and five assists during the 2024-25 campaign, had previous attracted interest from Arsenal, but he could now be set for a move to Sunderland. However, there is competition from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, who could make it difficult for the north East club to get their man.

El Khannouss would be an excellent signing for Sunderland, and although it has only been one season, his Premier League experience will be valuable – especially given that they are expected to be in a relegation battle, like Leicester were last season.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland’s interest in El Khannouss results in a concrete attempt to sign him. It would be a surprise if he stayed at Leicester for the 2025-26 season, so there are chances for a deal to be done before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September.