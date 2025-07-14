The actual transfer fee Arsenal will pay for the signing of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reached an agreement for the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners will pay an initial €63.5 million transfer fee, with an additional €10 million in performance-related add-ons being finalised.

A key development in this deal is the agent commission clause. Sporting Lisbon initially priced Gyökeres at over €70 million plus add-ons, including a 10% agent fee. However, Gyokeres’ representatives have voluntarily waived this 10% commission.

Arsenal seal clever deal for Viktor Gyokeres

As a result, Arsenal can keep the fixed fee at €63.5 million, while Sporting still receive their full expected sum, now undiluted by intermediary costs.

Negotiations are currently focused on structuring the remaining €10 million as performance-based add-ons.

These add-ons will likely hinge on key milestones like goals, Champions League qualification or trophies.

By removing intermediary costs, Arsenal secured a top-tier striker while staying financially prudent. Sporting still benefits fully, making the deal a win-win.

Gyokeres has made it clear he is motivated to join Arsenal. With personal terms agreed, this financial breakthrough likely clears the path for a final announcement, allowing him to join the squad before pre-season tours begin.

Mikel Arteta gets the striker he needed

Arsenal have shown smart financial planning and negotiation acumen by structuring the Gyokeres deal to a €63.5 million fixed fee plus €10 million add-ons and securing the agent’s waiver.

Their chase of a new striker is now set to end soon with Mikel Arteta finally getting a proven goal scorer that he wanted.

He will be hoping that Gyokeres is the player that makes the difference for them next season in the Premier League title race.

The attacker gets his dream move as despite interest from other clubs, he wanted to join only Arsenal.

Arsenal given warning over unfair treatment of player that could result in his surprise exit