VIDEO: Cole Palmer’s hilarious reaction to Donald Trump joining Chelsea celebrations

Cole Palmer looking at Donald Trump.

Chelsea capped off their Club World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion on Sunday, delivering a memorable performance to clinch the title against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain.

Goals from Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro sealed the win for Chelsea who finished the final as comfortable 3-0 winners against the Ligue 1 side.

The Blues entered the final as underdogs, especially given PSG’s red-hot form. The French champions had only just lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy and breezed past Real Madrid with a stunning 4-0 win in the semi-finals. Yet Chelsea remained unfazed by the occasion or the opposition.

Cole Palmer was the star of the show for Chelsea

Palmer, continuing his remarkable rise, opened the scoring with a composed finish before doubling Chelsea’s lead with a clinical strike that left the PSG defense chasing shadows.

Joao Pedro, showcasing exactly why Chelsea invested in him during the summer window, added a third to put the result beyond doubt.

Following the match, Donald Trump, the President of USA handed the trophy to Chelsea after being invited to the match by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Instead of stepping away from the stage, Trump remained with the Chelsea players to celebrate the win.

Palmer was stunned looking at Donald Trump

This prompted a funny reaction from Palmer who was surprised to see the actions of the US President.

Fans noticed that Palmer appeared uneasy and seemed visibly surprised while looking at the President of the United States.

Palmer not only won the tournament for Chelsea but also the internet with his funny reaction during the trophy celebrations.

He was named not only the Player of the match but also the Best Player of the tournament for his brilliant performances.

