Conor Gallagher could return to the Premier League (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to strengthen their squad, now that their PSR concerns have been resolved for another season. Unai Emery need a number of reinforcements, and one possible arrival could come from the La Liga market, which he is very familiar with.

A new midfielder or two will be needed by Aston Villa, who want to strengthen ahead of playing in the Europa League next season. And someone that could make the move to Villa Park is Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, who has been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks, could return to the Premier League, having had a somewhat difficult first season at Atletico Madrid, whom he joined from Chelsea last summer.

Aston Villa register interest in Conor Gallagher

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in Gallagher.

“I’m not surprised that there will be interest from Premier League clubs. He’s a top player and he’s shown that for England as well as Chelsea and his other clubs.

“A lot will depend on where Gallagher sees his future, he has a big year coming up where he’ll want to be playing regularly to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. He joined Atletico for around £40m from Chelsea last year, and it’s going to take a lot more than that to get him away. It’ll take around the £50million mark to make Atletico consider selling him.

“I’m not sure whether Premier League clubs will be willing to go to those levels for Gallagher. But if Atletico do put him on the market, it doesn’t surprise me that Newcastle, Everton and others are looking at Conor Gallagher.

“Aston Villa are interested as well, because he’s a proven Premier League player. They are in the race. If he does become available, there will be interest in him, there’s no doubt about it.”

It will be interesting to see whether Gallagher returns to England later this summer. Aston Villa would be a good move for him, but Atletico’s asking price will surely deter any pursuit for the time being.