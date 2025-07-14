West Ham will be busy in the coming weeks (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

West Ham need a big summer transfer window in order to be able to improve on last season’s disappointing performance across all competitions. As of yet, only Jean-Clair Todibo, whom the club had an obligation to buy, has signed, but there will be further business done in the coming weeks.

It has been a quiet summer so far for West Ham. Aside of that Todibo deal, the only other piece of business was concluded last week – and it was significant, with Mohammed Kudus leaving the club to join Tottenham for £55m.

That sale has filled the coffers at the London Stadium, and there will now be moves made.

West Ham planning at least five signings after Kudus exit

The Guardian (via West Ham Zone) have reported that West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has given the green light for at least five signings to be made, now that the Kudus money has been received. The idea is for these to be a new goalkeeper, a left-sided centre back, two centre midfielders and a new striker.

A new number nine is perhaps the most important addition for West Ham, with that having been an area of real struggle in recent years. The departure of Michail Antonio means that a replacement was already needed, but the club will be keen to sign someone that will make more of an impact than the one made by Niclas Fullkrug, and in recent weeks, they have been linked with Andrea Pinamonti.

It remains to be seen who West Ham manage to sign before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September. But what’s clear is that there is big pressure on the club’s sporting department to make the correct signings.