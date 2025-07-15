Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time since the arrival of Xabi Alonso, and it seems that he’s not a key option for the Spanish manager. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he will get regular opportunities.

Former Premier League scout, Mick Brown, has revealed that Arsenal are interested in the player and they could look to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Rodrygo has been linked with Liverpool as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit, and the Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition. The 24-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

Rodrygo is likely to cost a lot of money this summer.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Rodrygo Goes

Mick Brown revealed on Football Insider: “They’ve been keeping a close eye on Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid, and that’s a deal they feel would work for all parties. “It became apparent at the Club World Cup that he isn’t in their starting XI plans because he was coming off the bench in most of those games. “If Arsenal feel they can offer him regular football, then that’s a move he could be tempted to make. “A lot might depend on what Real Madrid are asking for him because it might be big money.“

Arsenal need another attacker

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score goals consistently, and Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming last season.

They need more depth and cutting edge in the final third if they want to fight for major trophies next year. Rodrygo has the experience of winning major trophies consistently, and he could prove to be the ideal addition to the Arsenal dressing room.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal with Real Madrid.