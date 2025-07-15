Aston Villa player wears a Captains armband in the colours of the Ukraine flag. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to sell Leon Bailey during the summer transfer window, and Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe have opened talks for him.

The 27-year-old has not been a key player for Aston Villa over the last 12 months, and it is no surprise that the West Midlands club are prepared to get rid of Bailey. As per Footmercato, the two clubs are currently locked in talks, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Leon Bailey will look to make his mark in Turkey

Bailey could use a fresh start, and moving to Turkey could be ideal for him. He has previously impressed in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in Turkish football. The player has 16 goals and 17 assists to his name in 110 Premier League appearances.

The player is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to get back to his best. Regular football in Turkey could bring out the best in the player once again.

Aston Villa need attacking additions

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and the departure of the Jamaican international will further weaken them in the final third. They need to bring in quality alternatives. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a reliable centre forward and a quality wide player.

Bailey will look to hit the ground running in Turkey and establish himself as a key player for Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be looking to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer window in order to do well. They must look to get rid of the underperformers and bring in upgrades in the coming weeks.