Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal is set to be investigated by the Ministry of Social Rights in Spain after he hired people with dwarfism to perform at his 18th birthday party.

According to a report from the BBC, Yamal invited several YouTubers, influencers, and Barcelona teammates for his birthday party, and he also hired a group of entertainers with dwarfism.

Meanwhile, the association of people with achondroplasia and other skeletal dysplasia believes that it is unacceptable to hire people with disabilities for entertainment.

The issue is set to be investigated, and the ADEE has now filed a legal complaint against the Barcelona player. The ADEE believes that the rights of the people with disabilities have been violated, and they are demanding strict legal action to be taken against the Spanish international.

Legal action against Barcelona star

The ADEE said: “These actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful. “The general law on the rights of persons with disabilities expressly prohibits the following practices: ‘Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited’.”

Barcelona will hope Lamine Yamal can steer clear of trouble

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few days. Barcelona have chosen not to comment on the situation until they have concrete information.

The Spanish champions will certainly hope that Yamal does not land in hot water following his decision to hire people with disabilities for entertainment.

Yamal has been a key player for club and country over the last 12 months, and he is regarded as one of the finest young talents in football. He has been tipped to develop into a superstar in future, and Barcelona will be hoping to protect his reputation and image. Yamal has been linked with several top clubs recently.