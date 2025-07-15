Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly hoping to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Everton expired earlier this summer. He is expected to join an English club this summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leeds could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the experienced striker could prove to be a wise addition. Signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a shrewd decision.

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a surprise move to Manchester United as well.

Leeds have held talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR: “They’re one of the teams that’s held talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and they’ve talked to Callum Wilson at various points this summer too. “Leeds are one of those teams that already have a decent squad, and they’ve done what they need to do so far. “Even if the season started tomorrow, they wouldn’t be desperately disappointed with what they have. They’re being sensible with what they’re doing and seeing what comes to them.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can convince the striker to join them on a free transfer. It could be the ideal move for the player as well. He is on the radar of clubs like Newcastle United as well.

Calvert-Lewin needs a fresh start

Calvert-Lewin has not been at his best in recent seasons, and he will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football. Leeds could provide him with the opportunities he needs.

If he manages to get back to his best, he could be an asset for the club next season. Signing him on a free transfer would allow Leeds to invest in the other areas of their team as well.

The striker is still very much in the prime years of his career, and he will look to compete at a high level. Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they could be an attractive destination.

Calvert-Lewin has plenty of experience, and he has 71 goals and 22 assists in 273 matches for Everton.