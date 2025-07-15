(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has performed well for the German club this past season, and Stach could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the newly promoted Premier League side.

Leeds United have been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have already secured the services of players like Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds need midfield depth

Leeds are looking to further improve their squad before the new season begins. They aim to establish themselves as a regular Premier League side next season and will not want to be relegated again. They need quality players in order to survive in the top flight.

Stach has shown his quality in German football, and he possesses both the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. According to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are now hopeful of getting the deal done. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a reasonable fee.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Man United could decide to pay £45m in the ‘final hours’ to complete summer move Sources: Man United make “preliminary contact” to sign €25–30m-rated World Cup winner Sources: Man United have “made contact” to sign 22-goal Liverpool target this summer

Asking price for Anton Stach revealed

Hoffenheim values the player at around £17.2 million. Leeds certainly have the financial resources to meet that valuation. They have been in direct contact with the German club and the player’s representatives. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 26-year-old is reportedly considering a summer move, and the opportunity to join a Premier League club could be exciting for him. It would be a massive step up in his career, and he will be eager to prove himself in the English top flight. Stach has been linked with Newcastle in the past.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.