Liverpool are in no hurry to part ways with Luis Diaz this summer despite ongoing pressure from Bayern Munich.

This follows a report from The Athletic confirming the Bavarians had submitted an opening bid of £58.6m for the Colombian’s signature.

The Bundesliga champions are keen to bolster the left side of their forward line following the departure of Leroy Sane on a free transfer to Galatasaray.

Luis Diaz open to exit but Liverpool don’t want to sell

The Athletic have corroborated reports from CF Bayern Insider that Diaz is open to a transfer to Munich this summer.

Of course, a willingness to explore pastures new does not necessarily mean the player and his entourage will move heaven and earth to make it happen.

It’s our understanding here at CaughtOffside that the left-sided winger remains happy on Merseyside. However, ideally, Luis Diaz’s camp would like to see the quality of his performances reflected with a new contract offer.

Ultimately, Liverpool can afford to sit on the fence a little longer, given the 28-year-old’s contract doesn’t run out until the summer of 2027.

Bayern and Barcelona need to go big or go home

The fact of the matter remains that it would be far from financially prudent to allow the sale of a player with only a meagre profit of £8.6m on the table.

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King rightly made the point on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon, after the Reds rejected Bayern Munich’s bid.

Bayern Munich's offer for Luis Diaz was immediately rebuffed by Liverpool today – they wouldn't be selling a player they bought for £50m for £58.5m.

It's been stressed that he isn't for sale. If he was, the bidding would have to start at £100m — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 15, 2025

To be fair to Liverpool, they’ve always been pretty clear on how they expect suitors to approach their top assets. Unless their contracts are running dangerously close to expiry, the club will want to see a clear return on investment.

Even more so in the case of Diaz, given Liverpool have made it expressly clear that the winger is not for sale this summer.

James Pearce, reporting for The Athletic, suggested a fee of £80m would be harder to ignore. However, given the serious headache this would leave the Merseysiders’ recruitment team, given the ongoing need to sign a striker, one might reasonably suspect they won’t be quick to settle.

Bayern’s pursuit of Nick Woltemade is informative

Bayern’s ongoing testing of the waters around Nick Woltemade at VfB Stuttgart would suggest the German champions don’t have the funds to pursue both of their top targets.

Put simply, until further player sales can be factored in, Vincent Kompany’s men ideally need to firm up their interest in one potential signing.

Both Stuttgart and Liverpool are clearly remaining firm with regard to their respective asking prices. That’s unlikely to change despite the personal wishes of both forwards.

Time for Bayern to put their money where their mouths are.