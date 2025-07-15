(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have made an official approach to Newcastle to communicate their interest in signing Alexander Isak.

It’s worth emphasising that such an approach does not appear to have come with an opening bid attached.

However, the Merseysiders have, according to The Athletic, made clear they’d be prepared to sign off a fee around the £120m mark.

Liverpool are keeping Hugo Ekitike as backup for Alexander Isak

Fabrizio Romano jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to corroborate claims that Liverpool have made contact with the Magpies over their top scorer.

Of course, Eddie Howe’s men have been clear on the future of the Sweden international: they don’t wish to sell.

Yet, there would appear to be at least a modicum of optimism on the part of the club’s recruitment team that a deal could be done.

?? EXCL: Liverpool made club to club approach with Newcastle to discuss record bid for Alexander Isak. ??? If Isak won’t be available, Liverpool can enter Ekitike race. Decision up to Newcastle as they never wanted to sell Isak + offer new deal. ? https://t.co/gtmNUXA91U pic.twitter.com/aQphEiuOhr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2025

??? Hugo Ekitike case remains open as Newcastle sent official bid close to €80m on Monday; Eintracht want more. ? Liverpool can enter the race… only if Newcastle close the doors to Alexander Isak exit. Newcastle are still there pushing for Ekitike but a lot depends on Isak. pic.twitter.com/tQRqRxrT0j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2025

Intriguingly, it seems the Premier League champions are covering all bases and are prepared to push for fellow target Hugo Ekitike if they can’t seal a deal for Isak.

Hugo Ekitike looks a guaranteed Premier League signing

One way or another, it seems the Frenchman is going to make a switch to the Premier League.

To put things into context, Ekitike forms part of an increasingly shrinking set of top striker signings. Viktor Gyokeres looks set to join Arsenal, Benjamin Sesko is staying put at RB Leipzig (unless a suitor is prepared to go big), and Isak’s future, despite Liverpool interest, remains uncertain.

Games Goals Assists 48 22 12

* Hugo Ekitike stats from the 2024/25 campaign, via Transfermarkt

There are two obvious scenarios that play out. The Eintracht Frankfurt hitman expresses reservations about competing for minutes with Alexander Isak and opts for more game time at Anfield.

Alternatively, Liverpool’s approach for Isak proves difficult for Newcastle’s hierarchy to brush aside. With £120m in the bank, the Magpies can more than afford to cover the cost of Ekitike’s £86m release clause, whilst pocketing £34m in profit to further bolster the squad.

Arne Slot gets a Premier League-proven, world-class striker, and Newcastle get one of the next best things available on the market.

Either way, the Reds know Hugo Ekitike will more than likely be joining the English top-flight this summer. The only question that remains is as to what kit he’ll be pulling on ahead of the 2025/26 season.