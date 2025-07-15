(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

TNT Sports sources have now disputed claims that Liverpool have made contact with Newcastle over the future of Alexander Isak.

This follows widespread reports from The Athletic, Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool prepared to pay a British transfer record for Alexander Isak and surpass the Florian Wirtz package, as revealed in June. All depends on #NUFC, with club-to-club talks but no formal bid yet. #LFC want clarity, and could turn to Hugo Ekitike if Isak isn't possible.?? https://t.co/N3fLWUccKl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 15, 2025

The Merseysiders, for their part, were understood to be prepared to table a bid of around £120m to complete the deal.

Hugo Ekitike remains an intriguing option for the Reds’ recruitment team, should it become apparent that Newcastle are not prepared to engage in any discussions.

Liverpool have reportedly not made contact over Alexander Isak

It’s been a pretty explosive afternoon of Liverpool transfer news. First, Arne Slot’s men have got in touch with Newcastle to discuss Alexander Isak… and now, they haven’t?

TNT Sports claimed as much in their latest tweet on X (formerly Twitter), despite a number of reputable claims to the contrary.

Liverpool have made no contact with anyone at Newcastle over Alexander Isak, TNT Sports sources understand. pic.twitter.com/Ma4jsBd5CB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 15, 2025

To be completely fair to TNT, this would be pretty consistent with Newcastle’s clear unwillingness to part ways with their 27-goal striker.

Appearances Goals Assists 42 27 6

That said, it’s far from being consistent with Liverpool’s position on the matter. The reigning Premier League champions need a new striker and are, by all accounts, huge admirers of Isak.

Newcastle looking to control the narrative

It’s very difficult to believe that such an array of reputable sources have all got it wrong on communications between Liverpool and Newcastle.

A far more likely answer to this conundrum is that the Magpies are looking to gain back some control of the narrative.

They don’t want to be seen as being overly willing to entertain talks for the Premier League’s leading striker – it doesn’t exactly help their bargaining position.

Regardless, they’re hardly in any danger of losing Isak for a meagre fee. The Sweden international has three years left on his contract, and Newcastle aren’t in any immediate risk of violating PSR.

Newcastle will likely have to choose between Hugo Ekitike and Isak

It’s difficult to see a world in which Newcastle can keep both their first-choice striker and Hugo Ekitike happy.

Sources close to the club claim Eddie Howe plans to line up the pair together. However, unless the Englishman is prepared to push out his potential new addition to the flanks (a position he’s not used to), we’re struggling to see how this move works out in reality.

A far more realistic outcome is that the Frankfurt starter is being lined up as a potential successor to Isak should the latter be sold on.

Either way, it’s difficult to see Newcastle winning the Ekitike race on the basis of their comparative sporting project and available game time, given Liverpool are in far greater need of a new striker.