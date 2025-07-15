Ruben Amorim gestures during a game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain keen on signing the Italian International striker Moise Kean from Fiorentina.

He has had an outstanding season with the Italian outfit, scoring 25 goals in all competitions last season. Kean could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

Man United could trigger the release clause

According to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Manchester United could decide to trigger his release clause in the ‘final hours’ to get the deal done. The player has a €52 million release clause in his contract, but it will have to be triggered by the end of today.

Kean has previously played in England, but he did not manage to hit top form back then. He is at the peak of his career right now, and Kean will feel that this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge. He will look to prove his worth in the Premier League if the move goes through. The striker played for Everton in the past, and the move to Manchester United would be a huge upgrade.

Man United need a reliable striker like Moise Kean

Manchester United struggled to score goals last season, and they need a reliable striker. The Italian will add goals, physicality and present upfront. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League and make an instant impact.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming, and the Italian could prove to be a solid alternative.

Manchester United need to sort out their attacking unit if they want to finish high up the table next season. Signing a reliable striker should be a priority for them. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal for the Italian international across the line.