Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has become one of the most talked-about names during the summer transfer window.

The German club has set a high asking price of €100 million for the player, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up.

Manchester United make their move

Manchester United are one of the clubs making the most serious attempts for Ekitike, and sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that they have “made contact” with the player and his representatives.

Manchester United are considering a player plus cash offer to speed up the transfer.

Newcastle had tried to sign Ekitike twice before but failed. Now he is on the table for the third time. The club is ready to make a serious investment for Ekitike, who is seen as a complementary player who can play alongside Alexander Isak. Although Frankfurt’s asking price is high, there is talk of an offer supported by instalments or bonuses.

Liverpool are interested in Hugo Ekitike

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle will face competition from Liverpool for Ekitike.

Liverpool are unhappy with the performances of Darwin Núñez and views Ekitike as a possible upgrade. However, the club seems to have cooled their interest in recent days. For the transfer to happen, Núñez needs to be sold, and funds need to be raised.

Saudi clubs like Al Hilal and Al Qadisiyah are preparing bids for Ekitike. But the player’s priority is to stay in Europe. Frankfurt think they can reach their €100 million valuation with offers from these clubs.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up. Ekitike scored 22 goals last season and picked up 12 assists as well. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in England, and he could be a key player for clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle or Liverpool.