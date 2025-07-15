Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The English club has made “preliminary contact” with the player’s representatives, sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside. Tolisso views Manchester United’s sporting project positively, but he does not intend to pressure Lyon for a transfer.

Manchester United were linked with Tolisso a few years ago.

Corentin Tolisso is a player in demand

The experienced midfielder has also attracted interest from other European clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt is assessing the possibility of a Bundesliga return based on Tolisso’s previous stint in Germany. OGC Nice, currently undergoing a restructuring phase in Ligue 1, and Lille OSC, aiming to balance their youthful squad with experience, are also openly expressing interest in the French international.

Tolisso remains under contract with Lyon until 2027. Although he is considered a key component of the club’s long-term plans, Lyon may be open to offers in the region of €25–30 million this summer due to ongoing financial difficulties.

Man United need midfield depth

Manchester United need more control in the middle of the park, and they need to bring in a reliable central midfielder. The French International midfielder could prove to be a useful acquisition for them in the short term. He is available for a reasonable amount of money as well, and it could be a deal worth doing.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing season. They finished in the bottom of the league table last season, and a club of their stature should be fighting for a place in the top four at the very least.

Tolisso has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for Manchester United. This is a golden opportunity for him to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career, and the move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him.

The 2018 World Cup winner has the experience to play for a big club like Manchester United as well.

