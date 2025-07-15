General view inside the Old Trafford stadium featuring Nike Flight 2025 match balls. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they will face competition from Everton, who are also keen on the Brazilian international. However, the Toffees want to sign him on loan and are not willing to commit to a permanent deal.

Man United could use the Brazilian

Manchester United are open to a loan-to-buy deal for the Brazilian and are currently ahead of Everton in the race to sign him.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to England, and Luiz could prove to be a useful acquisition for Manchester United. They need more quality and depth in midfield, and Luiz is familiar with Premier League football. He played his best football at Aston Villa and could return to peak form if he moves back to England. Luiz was described as “world-class” by John McGinn.

Luiz has been linked with a return to Aston Villa as well.

Douglas Luiz needs a fresh start

Luiz has not been at his best since joining the Italian club, and a move away from Juventus could be ideal for all parties. Juventus would be able to offload him and bring in a replacement, while the midfielder would benefit from a fresh start.

A move to Manchester United could be perfectly timed for him. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will be eager to establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils and force his way into the Brazil national team setup.

Signing a player of his quality on loan with an option to buy would be an ideal move for Manchester United. It would be a low-risk acquisition with significant potential upside.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can wrap up the deal quickly. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the South American.