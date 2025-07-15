Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rodrygo Goes continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Liverpool have shown interest in signing the 24-year-old Brazilian international, and super agent Pini Zahavi is mediating on their behalf. It remains to be seen whether he can help Liverpool secure the player in the coming weeks.

Rodrygo is no longer a key player for Real Madrid and should consider moving on in search of regular playing time. Liverpool could provide him with that opportunity, especially given their urgent need for a quality forward, particularly in light of Darwin Núñez’s underwhelming performance last season, during which he scored just seven goals in all competitions.

Liverpool need the Brazilian

If Liverpool want to win the Premier League title again and compete seriously in the UEFA Champions League, they need an upgrade in attack. Rodrygo could prove to be an exceptional acquisition.

Even though he has lost his prominence at the Spanish club, he remains a world-class talent. His teammate, Jude Bellingham, has described him as the “most gifted” player in the Real Madrid squad. There is no doubt that Rodrygo is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. If Liverpool can sign him for a reasonable price, it should be a no-brainer.

Arsenal keen on Rodrygo Goes

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Rodrygo. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Real Madrid will certainly hope for a bidding war so they can recoup as much as possible for the prized prospect. Arsenal need an update on Gabriel Jesus, and his compatriot could be the perfect fit.

On the other hand, German champions Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They would reportedly be willing to pay around €100 million to sign the Brazilian. However, they are also interested in Liverpool attacker Luis Díaz. It remains to be seen which player they end up signing.