Thomas Frank is Tottenham's new manager (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Tottenham are reportedly keen on him.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham’s interest in the player is intensifying, although they are yet to submit a formal offer. Brentford are looking to price suitors out of a move and will demand over £50 million for the Congo international.

Wissa could transform Spurs

The player scored 20 goals last season, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old could transform their forward line. He could share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke next season. The England international struggled to score goals consistently last season and needs more support in attack.

Adding more depth to the squad will help Tottenham improve and compete for trophies again. In addition, the Brentford striker knows manager Thomas Frank well, having played under him, which could help him settle quickly and make an instant impact. The opportunity to reunite with Wissa could be exciting for the manager as well.

Thomas Frank has previously labelled him as a “great” player.

Can Tottenham sign Yoane Wissa?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him. They have the resources to pay £50 million, having recently spent a similar amount on Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United. They are also closing in on the capture of players like Morgan Gibbs-White.

It’s clear that Tottenham are determined to strengthen their attacking unit this summer. Wissa would be a solid acquisition. He is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to seek a new challenge at a club where he can experience Champions League football.