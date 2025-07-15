Giant Spurs banner during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to Mick Brown of Football Insider, Tottenham are prepared to let the 33-year-old South Korean international leave the club this summer. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and the MLS are keen on securing his signature, and Tottenham would be ready to accept an offer for Son.

Brown believes that the player would be open to exploring a new opportunity as well.

He said: “I think the time has come for everybody to move on. “He’s done very well at Tottenham and he’s a legend there, but time catches up with everybody. “There’s interest in him from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, those are the options that are available. “If an offer comes in that makes sense for Spurs, I’m sure they’ll be prepared to let him go and he will be open to exploring a new opportunity.”

Son has been a key player

Son has been a key figure for Tottenham over the years and helped them win the UEFA Europa League trophy last season. Despite not being at his best and struggling with injury problems, the South Korean scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for many teams. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to compete at a high level and push for trophies.

Tottenham must replace Son Heung-min properly

Meanwhile, Tottenham will have to replace him adequately if he decides to move on. They are currently lacking depth in the attacking unit, and losing a versatile attacker like Son would be a significant blow. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a younger alternative with more potential.

Tottenham have already signed Mohammed Kudus this summer and are closing in on the capture of players like Morgan Gibbs-White. They have also been linked with Eberechi Eze.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.